Global online poker operator PokerStars has announced that it has deployed Fusion, its latest novelty online poker cash game, for real money in Denmark. The format will soon deploy across the dot-com network.

Poker Industry PRO exclusively revealed that a new game dubbed Fusion was in the works six months ago. Finally the game is coming to market: A game which, as PRO guessed, is a hybrid of Hold’em and Omaha—though not quite in the way predicted.

“We want to give our players games that they have never played before and bring a unique offering to the table,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, in a press release issued Wednesday. “Fusion mixes two well-loved formats together, giving an exciting twist to the game. We eagerly await player feedback and look forward to seeing everyone joining the tables and giving Fusion a try.”