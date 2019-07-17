European online poker operator Winamax has launched its popular permanent mini-game, called Bingo in France, under a new name in the Spanish market.

The debut of the promotion comes almost one year to the day that the French market leader went live in Spain.

Cash Game Bingo has been a staple of Winamax’s French online poker offer for years. It was first introduced back in mid-2015 as a temporary promotion. The game proved such a success that by the end of the year the operator had made the game a permanent fixture.

Eureka on Winamax.ES plays exactly the same as Bingo in France. At every cash game table, including the Go Fast fast-fold tables, each player receives their own private bingo-style grid of random cards. Cards are ticked off the grid every time a player is dealt a hole card that matches.