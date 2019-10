Online poker operators partypoker and PokerStars have announced new live stops in Russia, as investment into the market sees no signs of slowing down.

PokerStars has announced it will return to the country in early 2020 with EPT Sochi. Partypoker will be running a Grand Prix online and live event ahead of its Sochi Poker Festival Grand Final this December.

Casino Sochi will play host to all of these events.