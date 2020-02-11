In a bittersweet affair, the MPN Poker Tour (MPNPT) has now come to an official close, with its last ever stop concluding in the Spanish capital of Madrid last weekend.

The Grand Finale stop in Madrid featured a €550 Main Event as well as side events including a doubles tournament, ladies’ event and a bounty tournament. A players party and excursions around the city were also laid on by the operator.

“I have the most amazing team and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved,” Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker at MPN, said in a recent blog post.

“We want to say thank you to those players who’ve been with us from the very beginning, through the events with no guarantee, to now playing with large fields and prizepools.”