Finnish online poker operator Veikkaus is making its return to live poker at the end of the month with the Championship of Live Poker.

The event, scheduled to take place in Casino Helsinki, October 26 to November 1, will mark Veikkaus’ return to the live poker circuit after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be only 5 tables in each tournament and 7 seats per table,” a Veikkaus spokesperson told PRO. “So 35 players per tournament. Some of the tournaments’ players cannot buy in direct. Because we only accept 35 players and many more would like to buy in, we decided to organize satellites online and all player needs to qualify for the main events.”