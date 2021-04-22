WPN's The Venom PKO Multi-Flight Tournament Returns For A Second Time

US-facing offshore online poker network Winning Poker Network’s (WPN) flagship brand, America’s Cardroom (ACR), has announced it will be hosting its record-breaking The Venom tournament this month.

This will be the operator’s sixth edition in less than two years and the second time it will be played in PKO format. The guarantee for this multi-flight tournament has been set at $5 million—$3 million down from its previous edition held this January.

There will be four Day 1 flights with Day 1A kicking off on April 30, before playing through to Day 2 and 3. The Final table plays out on May 12.

Players can buy-in to the tournament for $2,650 or alternatively ACR are laying on “PKO Blitz Steps” and freerolls for players to win their way into the tournament for less.

There are nine levels within the Blitz Step system that allows players to move up levels by amassing 5,000 chips. Once all levels are completed, a Venom PKO ticket will be given away.

“Our first Venom PKO set records as the largest Progressive Knockout tournament in poker history, but we were just getting started,” Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom, said via press release. “This April and May, we’re doing it again and gearing up to crown another champion, not to mention more big bounty winners.”