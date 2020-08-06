Run it Once Poker has deployed a major product upgrade, bringing a slate of new features to the client. It includes advanced window tiling features, more table chat options, an all-in equity display and improved table rebuy rules.

However, by far the most interesting addition is an all-new, built-in HUD, dubbed HeroIQ.

“With HeroIQ, we’ve made it possible to get some basic and fair data on your opponents, to help you read their playing style,” the website explains.

HeroIQ tracks and displays three frequencies, as percentages, at the table that describe a player’s preflop play: how often they enter the pot (known as VPIP); how often they raise (PFR); and how often they re-raise (3-bet).