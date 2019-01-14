While there is no mention on the website nor press release yet published, PokerStars has revealed the schedule for their next big tournament series in the client and has sent out marketing to customers.

The Turbo Series, the fast-paced tournament series formally called TCOOP, returns for its second iteration from February 3 with a total series guarantee of over $25 million, including two Main Events with combined guarantees of $3 million.

In total, the operator promises to pay more than $75 million in prizes across its whole MTT schedule in February. Special anniversary editions of the Sunday Million ($10 million guaranteed) and Sunday Storm ($1 million guaranteed) are also expected to make their way next month.

This year, PokerStars has increased the overall guarantees of TCOOP to $25 million, after offering $15 million for the last six years.

Not just the overall guarantees have increased. The operator has spread around a dozen more tournaments, with 114 total events on the schedule. Despite the increase in the number of tournaments, average guarantee per tournament also increases to $219,298 from last year’s $202,702 figure.