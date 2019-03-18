The spring online poker season is nearly upon us and online poker operators are gearing up for one of the busiest periods in online poker.

Last week, partypoker and 888 announced their respective online MTT series, set to run on its international player pool starting next month.

Now, French-based operator Winamax has announced the schedule of its flagship Winamax Series that will commence on March 31 and will be competing alongside PokerStars’ SCOOP in the European segregated market.

The operator has guaranteed €12 million for the twenty-fourth iteration of Winamax Series. A total of 165 tournaments have been scheduled with an average guarantee of €72,727 per tournament over the course of 12 days.