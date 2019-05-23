While most Spring online tournament series are in their final week, PokerStars has added a late addition to the season’s schedule: TRIO Series in the European segregated market with return for its second addition next week.

TRIO Series made its debut last year after the addition of Portugal onto its Spanish-French online poker network. One year on, the operator is bringing it back with a €7 million series guarantee, up 40% on last series.

The series kicks off on May 26 (a day when most of the online tournament series will come to an end) and runs for over two weeks. A total of 180 tournaments will be running over the course of 16 days, with an average guarantee of close to €39,000.