PokerStars India has kicked off the second iteration of the Diwali Rush tournament series to celebrate India’s biggest Hindu festival.

Diwali Rush started on Monday and guarantees more than 2 Crore ($280,00) across 48 tournaments squeezed into seven days of action.

“Diwali is a time for celebrations, socializing and having fun,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO of Sachiko Gaming, the local partner of PokerStars. “With this year’s Diwali Rush tournament, we want to offer something for beginners who want to try poker and experience the excitement and satisfaction of playing along with our seasoned regulars.”

Buy-ins throughout the series range from INR 330 ($4.65) to INR 15,000 ($211) for a High Roller. Guarantees range from 1 LAC ($1410) to 50 LAC ($70,500).