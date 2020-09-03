PokerStars’ headlining annual series, the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP), got underway on Sunday. The opening day mostly enjoyed a strong turnout, but overlays in high stakes tournaments dented the start.

Across the twelve events on the opening day of WCOOP 2020, the operator generated prize money of $8.7 million, far exceeding the guarantees of $7.8 million. However, four tournaments fell short, causing total overlays of over $300,000.

Notably, WCOOP 2020 kicked off on the same day that registration closed on the GGPoker WSOP Online 2020 $25 million-guaranteed Main Event.

PokerStars also weathered what was either a technical glitch or a configuration error that saw the WCOOP Sweepstakes promotion give away nearly half a million dollars in tickets on the first day alone.

Originally, the promotion was slated to give away $1.5 million throughout the series. One player reportedly received a free ticket to the WCOOP high-roller Main Event valued at $25,000.