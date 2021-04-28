BetMGM, Borgata Soft-Launch Real Money Online Poker in Pennsylvania

BetMGM and Borgata have launched online poker in Pennsylvania, ending almost 18 months of PokerStars’ de facto monopoly in the state.

At approximately 11am local time on Tuesday, both online poker rooms opened their doors, dealing real money poker hands, initially in a closed testing environment, for the first time in the regulated Pennsylvania igaming market.

The two skins combine to share a single player pool within the state powered by the partypoker US Network.

“Players can enter via either provider and be combined into one when it comes to playing cash or tournament games,” said Doug Harbach, Communications Director for the PGCB, in a statement to pokerfuse.