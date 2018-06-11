Despite Overlays PokerStars India Raises Weekly Tournament Guarantees by 40% Sunday Special doubled and Sunday Storm increased by a factor of ten as competition in the Indian market heats up. Share:

PokerStars.IN, the Indian segregated poker room of The Stars Group, made further changes to its weekly tournament schedule, increasing its overall guarantees by 40%. It has also dropped the buy-in in other tournaments, pulled poorly performing MTTs and removed some Spin and Go buy-ins.

The changes take effect Monday. The schedule now boasts over 1 Crore (USD 150,000) in guaranteed prizes every week, across 215 tournaments.

“We’re increasing tournament guarantees and introducing exciting new tournaments from June 11! Our tournament schedule now promises more choice, bigger guarantees and even more excitement,” the company wrote on its website.

