888poker has announced the signing of Spanish-born Ana Marquez to help grow the operator’s segregated online poker room in Spain.

It marks the third Spanish ambassador to join 888’s roster of team pros in the last three months.

“It’s been amazing. There’s so much love, it’s like a family,” said Marquez, who was unveiled at a media event held in Las Vegas late last week.

“I think it’s a great addition to the team,” said fellow teammate Sofia Lovgren in an interview with PokerNews. “She’s an amazing player, she’s had great results lately. I’m so happy she’s joined the team.”