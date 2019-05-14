Three Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars have been signed up as PokerStars Ambassadors, the online poker operator announced at the weekend. The announcement came ahead of UFC 237 Namajunas Vs Andrade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bruce Buffer, the official Octagon announcer, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and Light Heavyweight fighter Johnny Walker, number 12 in the UFC rankings, will be representing the online poker operator alongside their UFC duties.

“To have such exciting names joining team PokerStars further epitomizes our partnership with UFC as we look to bring the thrill of the Octagon closer to our customers,” said Christopher Coyne, Chief Marketing Officer of Stars Interactive Group.

“We are delighted that fans have really celebrated with us through our activity in the build-up to UFC 237 and we can’t wait to bring more new experiences to our fans as we develop our partnership with UFC,” he added. “Expect to see these major stars getting involved in promotions, events, campaigns, content and more.”