In one of partypoker’s biggest signings in the modern era, A-list Hollywood celebrity and former PokerStars Ambassador Kevin Hart has announced that he is joining partypoker as a Global Ambassador and partner.

The revelation was made on the Twitter account of Rob Yong, partner of partypoker’s parent company GVC. A short video featuring both Yong and Hart was posted on Yong’s Twitter page to his 26,000 followers on April 10.

Hart then retweeted the video message to his 36.3 million followers.

“I’m here to party, I’m here to have a good time,” Hart says in the Twitter video, where he is seen sat next to Yong at the poker tables.

“Expect the world of poker to get a lot more fun. Expect it to get real. And expect us to get rid of the people who make it so f**cking technical. It’s a community sport, I’m big on community, big on people and big on this guy Rob,” he added.