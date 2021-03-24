Chris Moneymaker at Center of ACR's Latest Promotion

America’s Cardroom (ACR), flagship skin on the Winning Poker Network (WPN), has launched a new promotion to find the next Chris Moneymaker, capitalizing on the name and prestige of their top sponsored pro.

Slated to kick off on April 12, ACR will be giving away a $105,000 package that is made up of $25,000 cash, $40,000 in buy-ins for live tournaments and $40,000 in buy-ins for online events.

“Chris Moneymaker is our newest Team Pro and one of the biggest names in poker,” Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris said via press release “If you’ve got some pennies and a dream, this is your chance to become the latest legend to proudly wear the ACR patch.”

All players have to do is play in selected tournaments during the promotional period, with buy-ins costing as little as 1 cent.