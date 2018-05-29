2018: The Year of the Blind Lobby Simplifying the user experience and protecting the fragile poker ecosystem are some of the reasons more operators are moving towards the blind lobby alternative. Share:

Several operators over the past couple of years have been taking initiatives in an effort to make their games more appealing to casual players and therefore create a healthier poker ecology.

One of the initiatives that has been spreading through the industry lately is the blind lobby.

The blind lobby (also referred to as Seat Me, Quick Seat or AutoSeat) is a system that hides the list of tables running in the lobby, and instead players are presented with a choice of buy-in and table stake. The system then automatically puts the players in an available seat.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »