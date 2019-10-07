PokerStars is developing a new version of its Spin and Go game, Flash, and is progressing towards launching a new variant dubbed Swap Hold’em.

Pokerfuse first revealed the existence of Spin and Go Flash last Friday. Beyond the name and the iconography—a thunderbolt through the “s” of the Flash, and an “electrified” table theme—no further information on how this game will be played has been revealed.

It will presumably operate around the same structure as PokerStars’ ultra-popular Spin and Go game, which follows the tried-and-true lottery sit and go format: Three handed, winner-takes-all, fast-structure tournaments where the winning prize is chosen randomly at the start of the game.

Since the format was introduced on PokerStars.com some five years ago, the operator also launched an Omaha version in 2017 and, later that same year, Spin and Go Max, which added various other random elements to the format. Both these games remain in the client today.

The site has also tried various limited-run versions, like high stakes games. In July of this year, it launched 6+ Hold’em Spin and Gos, though these were removed within two months. It has also made tweaks to the pay table and the top prizes over time.