Partypoker has revealed the dates and the total prize pool guarantees for its first three MTT series of 2019, squeezing them all into the first quarter of the coming year.

The announcement comes a week after the operator successfully ran MILLIONS Online, its successful $20 million guaranteed tournament which set a new record for the largest ever online poker tournament.

The first three MTT series of 2019, starting in late January, February and March, will mark the return of the same MTT brands of 2018 and sets up partypoker to follow a similar course in 2019, where it ran a big-ticket series almost every month of the year.

The year will kick off with a double-sized KO Series and be followed up with a modest Monster Series, the operator’s low stakes series. The first of an expected trio of Powerfests, the operator’s flagship series, will run in a new slot in March.