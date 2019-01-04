Partypoker, along with its French partner PMU, is set to kick off 2019 with a progressive knockout tournament series on the European segregated network, comprising of players from France and Spain.

The KO Series spans nine days starting on January 6 with a total of €1.25 million guaranteed across 115 tournaments.

All the tournaments will be played in a progressive knockout format where typically 50% of the buy-in goes into the prize pool and the other half as a bounty on each player’s head. The player executing the knockout wins a proportion (usually half) of the bounty while the remaining goes onto their own head.