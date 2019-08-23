GGNetwork has unveiled the details for its next Good Game Series and the numbers are breathtaking.

Taking place from September 8 for three weeks and overlapping with the big spring series of other major operators, GGS3 guarantees $50 million across a staggering 482 events.

This makes it one of the largest online tournament festivals of the year, putting it almost on the same level with online poker giant PokerStars and its WCOOP festival, which this year guarantees $75 million.

The upcoming Good Game Series will be the festival’s third edition since its inception in November 2018 and by all metrics the series has grown exponentially. In terms of series guarantee, it has quintupled since its last outing in spring. This itself was considered highly ambitious, tripling in size from the inaugural edition.