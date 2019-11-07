GGNetwork has become the latest online poker network to launch the widely popular Short Deck poker variant.

Debuted on November 4, the new game format, which the network is calling 6+ Short Deck, is available in both cash game and tournament formats.

However, GGNetwork’s Short Deck version is quite different to other online poker rooms that offer the game. It is played as 5-max instead of 6-max, the games are denominated in CNY (the Chinese Yuan), and the buy-ins are fixed at 50 antes.

Players also have the option to remove additional chips from their stack once it reaches 100 big blinds. Partypoker is the only online poker room that supports the feature also known as “going south.”