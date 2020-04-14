Online poker rooms continue to see record turnouts in their weekend tournaments as most of the world remains shut down in the wake of a pandemic outbreak.

PokerStars’ flagship tournament Sunday Million saw yet another record turnout, sailing past $3 million prize pool for the second week in a row.

Returning with an increased guarantee of $2.5 million, the tournament attracted 34,077 total entries to easily pass its guarantee by nearly another million.

Another online poker giant partypoker had a great outing last Sunday with three of its online poker tournaments exceeding seven-figure prize pools.

Partypoker MILLION, the operator’s weekly $215 buy-in million guaranteed tournament, amassed a $1.3 million prize pool, breaching its guarantee for the fifth week in a row. In addition, two more tournaments generated over $1 million prize pools including a $25,500 buy-in event that ran as part of the operator’s Poker Masters online series.

GGPoker is also running a $50 million-guaranteed Good Game Series, and it reported strong turnout as well. The operator’s $150 buy-in GG Masters fell short of its ambitious $500,000 guarantee but drew the second-largest turnout since the tournament’s inception.

A total of 3203 players joined the field but it fell short of its requisite 3624 players to create an overlay of almost $58,000. Still, for a tournament that failed to cover a $250,000 guarantee a few months ago, the tournament can be considered very successful.

888poker concluded its bounty-exclusive PKO Series yesterday. The series ended on a high note as the Main Event had no difficulty breaching its $200,000 guaranteed Main Event. The tournament attracted 1809 unique players and 726 re-entries for a total prize pool of $253,500.