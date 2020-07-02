Partypoker has axed its headline-grabbing $1 million-guaranteed Sunday major tournament, the partypoker MILLION, after an eight-month run.

The decision comes following a series of low turnouts causing nearly $250,000 in combined overlays in just three weeks.

In its place, the operator has added the partypoker Main. With a $109 buy-in, it costs half as much to enter, and the guarantee has also halved to $500,000.

Everything else remains the same: it is structured as a phased event featuring over a dozen Day 1 flights with the final day to be played on Monday. Players’ screen names are displayed as their real names, much like MILLION under its last iteration.

A total of 16 starting flights have been deployed for the inaugural week of partypoker Main, each of them allowing one re-entry. Partypoker Mini and Micro versions continue to run in the schedule.

“We didn’t want to keep adding flights to hit the guarantee over weaker summer months as our strategy is to offer MTT’s with good structures, limited Day 1s and reasonable late registration,” said a partypoker spokesperson to PRO.

“We therefore have decided to try something different and change the price point to make it more accessible to a wider group of players,” partypoker added.