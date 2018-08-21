GVC Holdings’ resurgent online poker room partypoker has rolled out further changes to its weekly tournament schedule after interacting with players on social media and other platforms for several months.

The poker room is also gearing up for a major software upgrade before the start of its biggest online tournament series, POWERFEST, which will be carrying an ambitious guarantee of $60 million.

The changes to the weekly schedule, known as the Power Series, have been made based on players’ feedback, and the operator has said that such a decision has been taken to help improve the poker ecology and most importantly, ensure tournaments finish earlier—one of the biggest complaints by the players.

“As we continue to work on our ecology and a player-made site, we have today made some changes to our MTT structures for our Power Series games going forward,” wrote Colette Stewart, Poker Social and Community Specialist at partypoker.