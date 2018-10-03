888 poker has stated that a new game, dubbed Pik’em Poker, will launch next month.

Few details surrounding the new game were revealed beyond the brief mention in last week’s investors call and presentation slides.

“We’re … adding a new unique variant that we developed that’s called Pik’em Poker,” said Itai Pazner, the group’s Chief Operations Officer, but nothing more was divulged.

During the presentation, the company revealed that revenues from online poker had declined a precipitous 28%. In a bid to change its fortunes, the company put forward two main plans: an overhauled poker client dubbed Poker 8 set to launch this year, and new product games. The two are set to launch in October.