Publicly-listed Swedish online gambling company Enlabs has successfully completed the migration of its online poker operation from GGPoker over to Playtech’s iPoker network.

The Curacao-licensed BestPoker.com, and a pair of Optibet sites licensed in Latvia and Estonia, went offline on July 1. By July 2, they were back online on iPoker, sharing liquidity on the network’s dot-com player pool.

Enlabs first announced its planned move in late May. While no set deadline was put in place at the time, the company targeted the summer to make the move. It was made clear that the operator would be terminating its contract with GGPoker and switching over to Playtech’s platform.

Bestpoker.com has a long history in online poker. It operated on Ongame for years until the network closed in 2016. It then made its transition to GGPoker, at the time a little-known Asian-focused network known as GGNet.