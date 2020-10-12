GGPoker has announced at the last minute a new online tournament festival, Bounty Hunter Series (BHS).

It guarantees $40 million over a mammoth 545 tournaments, of which 348 are considered official BHS events and the remainder tagged as side events. It kicked off on Sunday, October 11, and runs for two weeks.

The tournament series, which was only revealed days before the first events started, is clearly a direct shot at PokerStars, which is currently running its own Bounty Builder Series (BBS).

Both BHS and BBS are PKO festivals spread over exactly the same dates. GGPoker’s BHS guarantees $40 million, a notch above PokerStars’ $30 million BBS, so it can tout a bigger headliner figure.

However, it is spread over more than double the number of events, with an average event guarantee of $73,400 compared to PokerStars’ $140,000. Also, unlike BBS, BHS piggybacks on a large slate of the weekly schedule.

Even so, it is an impressive debut for GGPoker, which has gone from a cold start two years ago to one of the leading providers in big MTT series online today. This series will, in fact, be the largest guaranteed PKO tournament series by any operator to date.