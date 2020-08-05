GGPoker, host of the international portion of the online World Series of Poker (WSOP) 2020, has enjoyed another strong week at the tables, capped off with a monstrous Millionaire Maker that built a prize pool of almost $9 million, one of the largest online poker tournaments of 2020 so far.

As per data compiled exclusively by pokerfuse, the network has attracted over 70,000 entries and generated prize money of $38 million in the first two weeks and three weekends of the series. More than a month of events remain.

There were eight bracelet events hosted last week, including a bounty and turbo deep-stack, a pair of events hosted for the Asian markets, and the first-ever WSOP Short Deck bracelet event held online, the $10,000 Championship.

Only one event last week had a guarantee: the Millionaire Maker. With a $5 million guaranteed prize pool and $1 million set for first place, the $1500 event was the most ambitious of the series so far, needing to attract 3500 entries to cover.