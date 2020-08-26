PokerStars has updated its Stars Rewards program to permit players to exchange partial progress for an instant Stars Rewards chest at any time.

The change lifts a previous restriction that required a player to complete at least 50% progress, and be within 10 days of expiry, to unlock the option to exchange.

While only a small tweak to the mechanics of the program, the change is important from a responsible gaming perspective: It means a player can, at any time, choose to move down a VIP tier. This means they can continue to engage in the loyalty program without having to hit a higher playthrough target.

“This gives you total control over your tier level in Stars Rewards,” the operator explained in a blog post on Tuesday. “It’s just one of the ways we’re looking to improve our products and increase our offerings to players.”