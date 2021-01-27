PokerStars has unveiled a brand-new tournament series to usher in 2021, 50/50 Series. It will run from January 31 to February 7.

The new brand, which riffs off the fact that is has 50 events each with a $50 buy-in, will run in the dot-com market. It boasts a series guarantee of $6.2 million.

A $1 million-guaranteed Main Event rounds out the Series on February 7, and a Special Edition Sunday Million will be the cheapest ever.

“PokerStars has a diverse range of customers, and are always introducing new tournament formats and series types to find what these customers enjoy most,” Severin Rasset, Managing Director & Commercial Officer at PokerStars, told PRO.

Last year, the operator ran the similarly-titled 30/30 on the French, Spanish and Portuguese network—30 tournaments all with €30 buy-ins. Its success has prompted PokerStars to take the format over to the global player pool.

“We have been testing this concept in our Southern European liquidity market, and following the positive feedback from our players, we are now pleased to be taking it to our .com community. This new concept enables our players to enjoy more formats and tournament types at a unique price point,” he added.