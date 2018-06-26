PokerStars Signs New York Times Bestselling Author, Maria Konnikova 14 months after playing poker for the first time, Konnikova is now a fully-fledged PokerStars Ambassador. Share:

“I never could have imagined poker becoming as big a part of my life as it has”

PokerStars has signed Maria Konnikova as a brand ambassador. Konnikova rose to prominence on the live poker circuit over the past year, having gone from novice to poker professional in just fourteen months.

in January 2017 Konnikova set out to write a book called The Biggest Bluff to document her experience as a “year-in-the-life” on the live poker pro circuit. Poker Hall of Fame inductee Eric Seidel was her mentor.

