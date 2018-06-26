PokerStars Signs New York Times Bestselling Author, Maria Konnikova

14 months after playing poker for the first time, Konnikova is now a fully-fledged PokerStars Ambassador.

Konnikova had set out to write a book in January 2017 to document her experience a year-in-the-life on the live poker pro circuit—using Poker Hall of Famer Eric Seidel as her mentor.

June 26, 2018
