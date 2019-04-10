PokerStars has rolled out the first major upgrade to its virtual reality game, PokerStars VR.

The new version, called “Update 1.0,” includes many highly-requested features, such as Sit & Go tournaments, the introduction of leaderboards and a “privacy bubble” that stops other players at the table messing with one’s table “props.”

It also includes for the first time the ability to purchase chips for real money. Like other “social” free-to-play poker games like Zynga Poker and PokerStars’ own Jackpot Poker, chips have no real money value—they cannot be converted into real money or otherwise withdrawn. However, chips can unlock more features, bigger games and high roller tournaments in the app.

Players can remain free-to-play and accumulate chips by playing at the tables. But their journey can be expedited with real money in-app purchases of chips.