Online poker operator 888 has launched a string of promotions for both cash and tournament players in an effort to stabilize its declining online poker business.

After a period of only WSOP-themed promotions, 888 has returned with some value-added promotions, including the Sunday Sale and “RakeLESS” tournaments.

After successfully hosting it earlier this month, 888Poker will once again slash its buy-ins on three of its major Sunday tournaments—the Whale, Mega Deep, and Sunday Challenge—by 50%. This means that on June 30, each of those three tournaments will have their entry-fee cut by half, but their original guarantees will remain the same.