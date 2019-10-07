Online poker giant PokerStars has announced yet another online tournament series, “Bounty Builder Series – Halloween Special,” to run this month.

Starting on October 13, the Halloween-themed bounty series will offer 140 knockout events with a total of $25 million in guarantees spread over the two-week schedule. Buy-ins start at $1.10 and go all the way up to a $10,300 High Roller.

The series culminates in a $530 buy-in Main Event boasting $2 million in guaranteed prize money. The event takes place on October 27.

Compared with last year’s Bounty Builder series, both the schedule and the total guarantees have increased in size: From 140 to 180 tournaments, and from $20 million to $25 million. The average guarantee per event has dipped slightly from $143,000 to $139,000

The Main Event stays the same: A two-day, 8-handed $530 buy-in tournament with a $2 million guarantee. Players can re-enter up to three times.