Online poker giant PokerStars has deployed yet another twist on the classic Texas Hold’em for real money cash games.
Swap Hold’em, which allows players to change one or both hole cards at any point in the hand, was first deployed in the UK market for real money and the dot-NET client for free-play.
While the press release earlier this week stated that it would come to other markets in “due course,” almost immediately the game was made available on the dot-com and dot-EU clients, PRO understands. Belgium and Estonia are also slated to get the new game .