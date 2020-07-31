PokerStars’ “Platinum Grind” promotion has made a comeback in Spain after a hiatus of almost four months.

The promotion offers players the chance to win a Platinum Pass that gains entry to the next PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC).

PSPC 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain as part of EPT Barcelona from August 20 to 24. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to 2021. New dates have not yet been set.

The Platinum Grind promotion in Spain resumed last week on July 22 and now runs until October 26.