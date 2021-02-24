PokerStars Continues to Simplify its Game Offerings by Removing Full Ring Tables and Sit & Gos

Online poker giant PokerStars has been carrying out regular changes to its ring games and sit and go offerings over the past four months.

After completely eliminating ten-handed tables last month, the operator in its latest overhaul has removed all the full ring CAP No Limit Hold’em cash game tables, its unique cash game format in which the pot is limited to a maximum of 20 big blinds per player.

Short-handed 6-max CAP tables continue to remain available as well as the full ring regular No Limit Hold’em tables.

“We regularly review our offering to make sure it is up to date and that it is easy to find a running game,” PokerStars stated.

The decision to axe nine-handed CAP NLHE tables is part of the operator’s drive to foster more play and consolidate liquidity by ditching infrequently-played games.