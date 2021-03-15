For the First Time in Four Years, Resurgent Online Poker Network iPoker Overtakes Partypoker

Online poker network iPoker has taken third spot in the global dot-com cash game rankings, overtaking long-time rival partypoker, PRO can reveal.

Based on the latest cash game figures, tracked by independent industry monitor GameIntel and available exclusively on Poker Industry PRO’s Data platform to all subscribers, the seven-day moving average of cash game players at iPoker has reached 1249 as of Monday, moving ahead of partypoker, which has dipped to 1174.

The move into the top three comes just as parent company Playtech released a bleak 2020 report. Revenue across the business fell 25%, and profit fell a precipitous 80%, as Covid-19 battered the retail sector of the business.

But its non-sports online B2B business did well, and online poker, in particular, shone.

“It’s great to see iPoker cash game activity growing significantly over the last 6 months,” said Jörg Nottebaum, Head of iPoker, in a statement on PRO. “Key drivers behind this success are surely the launch of the Swiss market as well as many iPoker operators ramping up their marketing activities for their local markets in recent months.”

“Most recently we saw our €1,000,000 Bounty Hunter MTT Series bringing many players (back) to iPoker with many of those also hitting Poker cash game tables,” he added. “Together with our network operators we are doing our best to make cash games on iPoker even more attractive and fun for our players!”