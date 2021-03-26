PokerStars Announces $100 Million Guaranteed SCOOP 2021 in April

Online poker behemoth PokerStars has revealed the full schedule of its iconic Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP).

Set to run entirely in April, the guarantees for this year’s edition have been settled to a top-line figure of $100 million.

This represents an increase of $15 million on last year’s initial schedule. Ultimately, this expanded until it grew to $135 million following Covid-19. However, this is the first time that PokerStars is promoting an up-front nine-figure guaranteed series in its 20-year history.

The only other operator to do this, GGPoker, has done so twice—albeit with at least twice the number of tournaments offered in these festivals.

“SCOOP is a series that our community really look forward to and plan for, so we’re excited to share the full schedule, a huge guarantee, and all of the promotions and giveaways we are holding to reward our players,” said Severin Rasset, Managing Director & Commercial Officer, Poker, Product and Innovation.