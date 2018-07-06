PokerStars has released the dates and schedule for its next major tournament series of the year, MicroMillions.

Touted as the world’s most popular and richest tournament series, the annual low-stakes festival returns for its 14th installment and will kick off on July 16. This year, the series guarantees close to $4 million across 121 events spread over two weeks with affordable buy-ins starting from as low as 11 cents.

Despite the low cost of entry, the operator still promises to pay out millions in prizes including a $1 million guarantee for the 2-day Main Event.

Just like in every MicroMillions series, the Main Event will carry a buy-in of just $22 with the winner taking home at least $100,000. Last year, the Main Event drew a record-breaking number of over 85,000 entrants and smashed its guarantee by 70% to create a prize pool of $1.7 million—the biggest ever in the history of the MicroMillions.