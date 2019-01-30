After years of consideration, the world’s largest real-money online poker site will soon be implementing a number of changes to its third-party tools policy including restricting the use of so-called “automated seating scripts” on its client.

In a statement to PRO, PokerStars confirmed that it would soon ban any software that automates the process of filtering, sorting or joining a table based on profiling opponents.

“In order to continue to protect our players and enhance the overall experience, in the coming months we will be introducing a range of changes to our Third Party Tools & Services policy, which we will communicate ahead of time,” a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO.

“One such change is we will be prohibiting any tool or service for table selection efficiency that filters or sorts available games, or automates/semi-automates the process of joining available games based on opponent gameplay statistics or notes,” the statement continues.

“For example, the use of seating scripts that join players to a set number of tables that have an average statistic for opponents above/below a certain figure, or work off pre-assigned player notes, are prohibited,” it added.

Changes

PokerStars did not confirm the implementation date of these new rules, however, according to Russian news outlet Pokeroff, software developers were recently informed that changes will come into effect on March 1.