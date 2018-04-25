Online Poker Keeps Pace as Kindred Reports Strong Start to the Year Sports, casino and poker all continue their double-digit gains in Q1. Share:

Kindred’s online poker vertical Unibet Poker almost managed to keep pace with the strong revenue growth for the group across the board, as poker revenue for the quarter matching a historic high.

Results from Q1 2018, reported by the Swedish gaming giant on Wednesday, showed revenue flat quarter-over-quarter at £4.6 million. Compared to the same quarter in 2017, poker revenue was up 24.3%. Over the last nine quarters, poker has grown in eight of them.

“The Kindred Group’s poker product is the fastest growing licensed poker network in the industry,” the company boasted in its Q1 2018 financial report.

