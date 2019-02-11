State Attorneys General of New Jersey and Pennsylvania coauthored a letter to the US Department of Justice last week professing their “strong objections” to the DOJ’s recent opinion that the Wire Act prohibits interstate online gambling and asking the requesting that the DOJ withdraw its.

Beyond objecting, Gurbir S. Grewal (AG of New Jersey) and Josh Shapiro (AG of Pennsylvania) called upon Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to withdraw the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion.

As an alternative, Grewal and Shapiro will accept the DOJ’s “guarantee” that it “will not bring enforcement actions against companies in [their] states that are acting lawfully under state statutes.”