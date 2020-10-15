iPoker has announced it will be running a new online tournament series this fall, Royal Series. Overlapping with this, Sky Poker will bring back the UK Online Poker Series (UKOPS) for its 24th outing.

iPoker will be guaranteeing €300,000 in its series, and Sky Poker £400,000 for UKOPS, both similar in stature to previous events hosted by the pair.

Traditionally fall online tournament series from iPoker and Sky Poker run over the same dates, so it comes as no surprise that these events overlap somewhat.

They both kick off around the time that PokerStars and GGPoker conclude their PKO tournament series. Partypoker is expected to run a Monster Series over the same dates.