PokerStars has filled out the summer calendar with big MTT series across all its major markets, announcing microstakes tournament series in Europe and the return of Summer Series in New Jersey.

In PokerStars Europe (the three-country shared liquidity network comprising France, Spain and Portugal) the operator is running MicroMillions for the first time. The series guarantees €2 million guaranteed across 87 events with buy-ins ranging from €0.50 to €50.