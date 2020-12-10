Unibet has announced it will run its first ever series dedicated to progressive knockout events next month.

PKO Winter Series will guarantee €225,000 across 32 events. Buy-ins range between €5 to €200, with the bulk of events between €10 to €25.

“Barry Carter and I like to think we were ahead of the curve on PKOs when we wrote PKO Poker Strategy and we thought anyone who bought the book would have a two-year heads-start on the field,” Unibet Ambassador Dara O’Kearney told PRO.

“In the time it has been released we have seen PKOs explode even faster than we expected and the PKO Winter Series is proof of that,” he added.