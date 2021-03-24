Sunday Million 15th Anniversary Comes to Triumphant End, with Twitch Streamer Vanessa Kade the Winner

The landmark 15th anniversary of PokerStars’ oldest-running tournament Sunday Million has come to another convincing end after three days of play, beating its eight-figure guarantee with ease.

Promising $12.5 million in prize money, the same as last year, the tournament returned to its traditional $215 price point for this special occasion. It attracted nearly 70,000 entries, enough to exceed this mark with ease.

Known poker personality and Canadian streamer Vanessa “Niffller” Kade—who had been in the spotlight recently for calling out GGPoker over the controversial signing of its ambassador Dan Bilzerian—bested the huge field to bank a $1.5 million payout.